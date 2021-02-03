Some NY Democrats want Governor Cuomo out of office, in response to sexual harassment allegations

As New York's Attorney General begins to oversee the investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Cuomo, some Dems want the governor out of office.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — More Democrats across New York state are responding to the new sexual harassment allegations against Governor Andrew Cuomo -- some are going as far to say the governor should no longer remain in office.

There are three accusers thus far.

"We do need to have due process, there’s no doubt about that, the governor is entitled to a defense so to speak, but I was pretty mad when I saw the story on Saturday in which the governor pretty much corroborated that he said some inappropriate things," said Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz.

As for the report of a third accuser, this is what Poloncarz said: "I read the story last night, and it was just creepy."

Congresswoman Kathleen Rice, a Democrat and a former downstate county district attorney believes Governor Cuomo should resign. A group of downstate Democrats want to start impeachment proceedings against the governor saying that the accusations of sexual harassment against the governor show, “that Governor Cuomo uses his power to belittle, bully and harass his employees and colleagues.”

Here in Western New York, State Senator Tim Kennedy says on Twitter:

"The stories that have been shared by these three women are very clear examples of abuses of power and authority. We need answers and accountability, and we need it immediately." The statement goes onto say: "While this administration has historically placed an emphasis on providing stronger protections for women in the workplace, what we've heard these last few days demonstrates behavior that entirely contradicts those policies."

We need answers and accountability, and we need it immediately.@NewYorkStateAG has proven time & again to be extremely thorough in her investigations and I have every confidence in her ability to independently & expeditiously examine these very serious & troubling accusations. pic.twitter.com/xMY7IEpP1T — Senator Tim Kennedy (@SenKennedy) March 2, 2021

Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes issued a statement saying in part: “[…] I must hold myself to the highest standard. Governor Cuomo is required to do the same. If the allegations of the past few days are true, he has failed to hold himself to this standard […]”

"If it’s determined that the governor sexually harassed individuals that worked for him it’s exceptionally serious and he may have to resign at that point," Poloncarz said.

Governor Cuomo has not held a media briefing since last week.

Here is the statement his office issued on Sunday:

"Questions have been raised about some of my past interactions with people in the office.

"I never intended to offend anyone or cause any harm. I spend most of my life at work and colleagues are often also personal friends.

"At work sometimes I think I am being playful and make jokes that I think are funny. I do, on occasion, tease people in what I think is a good natured way. I do it in public and in private. You have seen me do it at briefings hundreds of times. I have teased people about their personal lives, their relationships, about getting married or not getting married. I mean no offense and only attempt to add some levity and banter to what is a very serious business.

"I now understand that my interactions may have been insensitive or too personal and that some of my comments, given my position, made others feel in ways I never intended. I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation. To the extent anyone felt that way, I am truly sorry about that.

"To be clear I never inappropriately touched anybody and I never propositioned anybody and I never intended to make anyone feel uncomfortable, but these are allegations that New Yorkers deserve answers to.

"That's why I have asked for an outside, independent review that looks at these allegations.