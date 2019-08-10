CAMDEN, S.C. — Three South Carolina Congressmen have sharp differences over possibly impeachment, including whether such a probe should exist.

Majority Whip and Congressman James Clyburn, Congressman Ralph Norman, and Congressman Tom Rice were in Camden, South Carolina on Congressional recess to announce the introduction of the Southern Campaign of the Revolution National Heritage Corridor Act.

The Act would give $10 million over 15 years to protect and preserve Revolutionary War sites across North and South Carolina.

After the event ended, they gave their thoughts about the impeachment inquiry facing President Donald Trump.

“We are doing a pretty good job of educating the American people on exactly what this is all about. I think in the final analysis, people are going to come to their senses and know that the welfare of this country is much bigger than any one individual. We learned that with Richard Nixon and I think that the American people in their final analysis will look at all the facts and if they see anything there that threatens the Constitution of this country and the welfare of the American people going forward, I think they'll tell us whether or not we ought to move forward with impeaching or a trial,” said Majority Whip Clyburn (D).

Clyburn said the Democrats’ job of educating the American people is why some polls were showing increases in public opinion in favor of impeachment.

The Majority Whip also criticized the President and White House for ‘obstructing’ and ‘obfuscating’ aspects of the investigation.

Clyburn’s colleagues across the aisle gave a different perspective on the inquiry.

“We're sending hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to a country that has had a lot of historic corruption and I think the President would be derelict in his duties if he didn't pursue things that had been handled wrong in the past and to try to make sure that's cleaned up before they get more of our aid. I think he's entirely correct to ask about the activities of the former Vice President and his son, it smells to high heaven. If he didn't do that I think he would be failing in his duties, so no I don't-- I think the folks on the other side are accusing him of being corrupt with foreign government, which is exactly what they were doing and I think the American people understand that,” said Congressman Rice (R).

RELATED: US envoy barred from impeachment hearing by State Department

RELATED: Democrats issue subpoenas to Esper, White House budget chief

RELATED: Lawyer says 2nd whistleblower backs complaint on Trump's dealings with Ukraine

Rice then repeated accusations about the Biden’s behavior in Ukraine and dealings with the country while former Vice President Joe Biden was in the White House.

“Let's vote on it for a couple reasons. It's-- the public needs to see this. It's behind closed doors now, the minority party, which is the Republicans, can't bring witnesses, can't subpoena witnesses, so let's have the formal vote. The other three times in this country when there's been an impeachment made, you go through the process. Ms. Pelosi needs to go through the process and if she's serious about it, let's vote and get on the record and see who favors it and see what the count is. She needs 218 to pass it. So, that's my advice and I think a lot of people want to see it, not just the President,” said Congressman Norman (R).

Norman said the Democrats needed to hold a vote on the impeachment inquiry, not impeachment itself. He continued, calling the entire process a “witch hunt” after Democrats were not satisfied with the results of the Mueller investigation.

The three politicians will return to Washington D.C. next week when the recess is over.