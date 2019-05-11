COLUMBIA, S.C. — There are more than 30 contested elections happening across the Midlands on November 5, including mayoral, city, and town council positions.

And for the first time in a decade and a half, you'll have a new type of voting machine to deal with. Unlike in previous elections, this one will give a paper printout when you're done.

Here's what you need to know for Tuesday's election:

WHAT TIME DO POLLS OPEN?

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone who is still in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

WHAT INFORMATION DO I NEED TO BRING TO THE POLLS?

People need to bring one (1) of the following forms of photo ID:

SC Driver's License

SCDMV ID Card

SC Voter Registration Card with photo

Federal Military ID

United States Passport

If you don't have any of these forms of identification, you may vote with what's known as a provisional ballot. Bring your non‐photo voter registration card with you to the polling place. You may vote a provisional ballot after signing an affidavit stating you have a reasonable impediment to obtaining a photo ID. To see a list of those reasons, click here:

However, if you do that, you must then go back to your county election office and show your photo ID before the vote is certified, which usually happens the Thursday or Friday after the election.

HOW DO I USE THESE NEW VOTING MACHINES?

After signing in, a poll worker will hand the voter a blank ballot card and direct them to a touch-screen voting machine where they'll select their candidates and cast their ballot using the new two-part verification system.

Voters will insert their blank ballot cards into the voting machine and print it out once they've chosen their candidates.

That ballot card will hold a record of their choices and, after it's printed, they will place it into an electronic scanner so their votes can be counted.

It's an extra step from previous years, but one that will create an additional layer of security by counting votes both electronically and on paper.

RELATED: First look at South Carolina's new voting machines

The video below shows how to use the machine.

HOW DO I FIND MY PRECINCT TO VOTE?

Check My Voter Registration - This will let you know what precinct you should be voting at, and what U.S. House, county council, city council, and other local races you're allowed to vote in. It'll ask you your county, your name, and your date of birth, and then hit submit to finish the process.

Get My Sample Ballot - You'll know exactly what races you'll see when you walk into the booth, so you can go ahead and make your choice now to reduce your time in the booth.

Find My Polling Place - You can even get directions using this tool

WHAT ARE THE KEY RACES?

On election day, Lexington, Orangeburg and Richland counties will have some of the highest numbers of contests happening in the Midlands.

A few of the key races from this election cycle are in the cities of Columbia and West Columbia and the Town of Irmo.

In the City of Columbia, City Council Districts Two and Three and an at-large seat are all up for grabs.

Columbia City Councilman Ed McDowell is defending his District Two position against Catherine Fleming Bruce and Anna Fonseca.

Columbia District Three Councilman Moe Baddourah will face-off against two challengers -- John Loveday and Will Brennan.

At-Large Councilman Howard Duvall is vying for reelection against Sara Middleton, Dylan Gunnels and Amadeo Geere.

In the City of West Columbia, mayor and four council member positions are being contested.

District Four Councilman and Mayor Pro-Tem, Temus "Tem" Miles is set to face-off against Madison Duncan in the race for West Columbia mayor.

Districts Four and Eight are also being contested, with challengers Ronnie Lindler and Joseph Dickey facing-off for district four; and Jan Anderson, Dave Shaw, Rod Lorick and David Benjamin Moye are vying for the District Eight seat.

Councilmen Jimmy Brooks, of District Six, and Trevor Bedell, of District Two, are unopposed.

In Irmo, mayor and town council positions are up for grabs.

Irmo Mayor Hardy King is facing two challengers -- Councilman Barry Walker and Mike Ward.

Councilmen Julius Waites and Mark Pouliot are also hoping to retain their positions as Dan Newbanks, Erik Sickinger and Kelly Busch vie for their seats.

RELATED: 5 of 8 candidates for Irmo council show up at meet and greet

For a full list of elections visit SCVotes.org.

STAY CONNECTED

Visit News 19 online, on-air and on the WLTX app (iPhone | Android) for your full election day report as the vote totals come in Tuesday night.

CAN I VOTE ABSENTEE?

Absentee voting is over.