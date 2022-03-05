Here's what could happen in South Carolina if Roe v. Wade is overturned

South Carolina currently allows abortions up to 20 weeks.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The legality of abortion is uncertain after a draft decision was leaked from the U.S. Supreme Court that would strike down Roe v. Wade.

Right now it has no immediate effect on abortion access, though a final decision could be made in six weeks.

What does that mean for South Carolina?

Last year the Palmetto State passed a 'fetal heartbeat bill' that almost completely outlaws abortion, but it was put on hold by the courts.

University of South Carolina political science professor Kirk Randazzo said if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, it would affect South Carolina.

"In South Carolina there is a fetal heartbeat bill that was passed a year ago that had a junction placed on it by a federal district court judge," said Randazzo. "If Roe is overturned then that bill would immediately become the law of the state.”

The fetal heartbeat law would prohibit abortion in most cases if a fetal heartbeat is detected, or at about six weeks- before most women know they're pregnant.

CEO of the Women's Rights and Empowerment Network Ann Warner is fighting to keep it that way.

“When the state imposes a deeply personal decision on an individual, it has ripple effects on their lives and generations to come," said Warner.

Warner said no matter the courts decision, her organization will continue to provide care and make sure women have access to the healthcare they need.

"We will not stop fighting. This is a long term fight. We’ve been at it for years. We know we represent the majority,” said Warner.

If the court overturns Roe, Randazzo expects other organizations will follow suit in the fight against it.

"My guess is on the heels of this decision there will be a lot more court cases trying to clarify where exactly the law is and potentially get roe reinstated as precedent," said Randazzo.

Gov. Henry McMaster reacted to the leaked decision Tuesday, calling it "unprecedented" and "outrageous". He added it "ought to be" criminal, and undermines credibility of the court.

A final decision on the matter could arrive some time this summer.

According to Randazzo, there are 19 states that have either passed outright bans on abortion or have severely limited access to them. There are about 12 states that have protected abortion while the remaining states are silent, pending any change to the Roe precedent.