COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina House has rejected proposals to give across-the-board raises to state employees.

The House approved the state's $10 billion budget Tuesday. The spending plan provides $42 million for state employees raises, but allows agency leaders to give them out as they wish.

Democrats say that isn't fair and offered proposals for an across the board 5 % and 2.5% for state employees. Both were rejected by a vote of almost all the House's 80 Republicans.

The budget does include a $3,000 raise for all teachers, and some Democrats warned state employees may feel especially shunned and take action.

