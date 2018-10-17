COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — With less than three weeks until Election Day, South Carolina voters are getting a chance to see a matchup between the two candidates vying to be their next governor.

Gov. Henry McMaster and his Democratic challenger, state Rep. James Smith, meet for a debate on Wednesday at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center in Florence. A week later they will debate again at Greenville Technical College.

The debate series is sponsored by South Carolina ETV and The Post and Courier of Charleston. After a bruising set of primaries, the debates offer both candidates to draw final distinctions between themselves ahead of the Nov. 6 general election.

Their lieutenant governor running mates, Republican business owner Pamela Evette and Democratic state Rep. Mandy Powers Norrell, debate Oct. 29.

