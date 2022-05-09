Candidates for South Carolina Governor

Ten candidates have thrown their names into the ring for the head job in the state.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Democratic and Republican primaries are just around the corner.

Tuesday, June 14 will be when registered voters can cast their ballots for eight executive offices that are up for re-election in 2022: Governor, Lt. Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State Treasurer, Comptroller, Superintendent of Education and Agriculture commissioner.

In the governor's race, incumbent Henry McMaster is seeking his second full term and is facing one challenger from his party. On the Democratic side,



The South Carolina Governor primary candidates are the following:

REPUBLICAN:

Governor Henry McMaster (R)

He is the 117th governor of the state and is the incumbent and has been in office since 2017.

McMaster has been married to Peggy McMaster (née Anderson) since 1978. They have two adult children and reside in Columbia, SC.

He owns an English Bulldog named Mac. He and his family attend First Presbyterian Church in Columbia.

Harrison ‘Trucker Bob’ Musselwhite (R) https://votetruckerbob.com

Born in Virginia, he moved to Simpsonville in 1997. He took his mom to President Reagan's Inaugural Ball in 1981. He is a former trucker and says the he is part of the Palmetto State’s “MAGA Movement.”

Musselwhite is married to his wife Sharon and they have seven children.

DEMOCRATS

Joe Cunningham (D) joe@joeforsouthcarolina.com

Cunningham is a former U.S. Representative from South Carolina representing the First Congressional District. He was born in Kentucky. He says his political agenda includes expanding Medicaid, increasing pay for teachers, police reform, legalizing marijuana and expanding infrastructure, including widening Interstate 26 to North Carolina.

He is married with one child.

Mia McLeod (D) www.miaforsc.com

McLeod is currently a state senator from Richland County.

McLeod’s political platform includes expanding Medicaid, increasing the minimum wage, improving education standards and a women’s right to choose birth control options.

Mia resides in Northeast Columbia. Is a USC graduate. She is a Liberty Fellow, SC Education Policy Fellow and a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

She has two adult sons.

Calvin “CJ” Mack McMillian (D)

Retired barber. In 2007 Calvin wrote a song about the USC Gamecocks called “God Love the Gamecocks" As governor he wants to add an Alternative Health Care Plan of Natural Herbs

Believes in term limits and advocates for more affordable housing.

William H. Williams (D)

William Williams was born one of eight children. He is a retired postmaster and served in the US Army from 1967-1969. He lives in Florence and likes wearing cowboy hats and boots.

Williams is a proponent of the 2nd Amendment, Medicaid, prison reform and the I-73 corridor.

Carlton Boyd (D)

He has registered and is running as a Democrat. News19 has reached out to him for additional information.

Other Parties:

The following candidates are running for officer on other parties but do not have primaries:

Bruce Reeves (L) has registered and is running for the Libertarian party.

Jokie Beckett Jr (I) has registered and is running as an Independent.

Michael Copeland (I) has registered and is running as an Independent.