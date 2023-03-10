Here's how South Carolina congressmembers voted on decision to remove U.S. House Speaker

Five South Carolina Congressmembers voted to keep McCarthy, while two voted to remove him.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The U.S. House of Representatives has voted to remove Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker, the first time in the nation's history a speaker's been removed. And two of South Carolina's congressmembers were among those who cast their votes to oust him from his position.

The final vote against McCarthy was 216-210. Just eight Republicans voted to remove him, along with all Democrats.

Among the eight Republicans was First District Congresswoman Nancy Mace, whose district runs from Charleston to Hilton Head. Mace said she was upset that McCarthy had not lived up to his word on women's issues and spending.

"I promised the Lowcountry I would be an independent voice in Congress," Mace wrote on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter. "That I would call the balls and strikes and do the right thing regardless of party. The Speaker has not lived up to his word on how the House would operate."

Sixth District Congressman James Clyburn, a Democrat, joined his colleagues in voting against McCarthy.

Rep. Ralph Norman, a Republican representing the Fifth District, has been a critic of McCarthy, including when he was voted in as speaker earlier this year, but felt now wasn't the time to try and push him out of his role. "Congress desperately needs to devote its full attention to passing these appropriations bills within the next 43 days," Norman wrote on X before the vote. "We need to turn our focus now to securing the border and responsible spending reductions to get our nation on a trajectory to balance the budget."

A contingent of hard-right conservatives were the ones leading the charge against McCarthy. His chief rival, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, forced the vote on the “motion to vacate."

Stillness fell as the presiding officer gaveled the vote closed, 216-210, saying the office of the speaker "is hereby declared vacant.”

Moments later, a top McCarthy ally, Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., took the gavel and, according to House rules, was named speaker pro tempore, to serve in the office until a new speaker is chosen.

The House then briskly recessed so lawmakers could meet and discuss the path forward.

It was a stunning moment for the battle-tested McCarthy, a punishment fueled by growing grievances but sparked by his weekend decision to work with Democrats to keep the federal government open rather than risk a shutdown.

An earlier vote was 218-208 against tabling the motion, with 11 Republicans allowing it to advance.

The House then opened a floor debate, unseen in modern times, ahead of the next round of voting.

McCarthy, of California, insisted he would not cut a deal with Democrats to remain in power — not that he could have relied on their help even if he had asked.

Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a letter to colleagues that he wants to work with Republicans, but he was unwilling to provide the votes needed to save McCarthy.

“It's a sad day,” Republican Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma said as debate got underway, urging his colleagues not to plunge the House Republican majority "into chaos."

But Gaetz shot back during the debate, "Chaos is Speaker McCarthy."

McCarthy's fate was deeply uncertain as the fiery debate unfolded, with much of the complaints against the speaker revolving around his truthfulness and his ability to keep the promises he has made since January to win the gavel.