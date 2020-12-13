South Carolina electors to meet Monday to vote for president

The state’s nine electors are expected to vote for President Trump. Those who vote differently could face legal action.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Monday at 11 a.m. South Carolina’s nine electors will officially cast their ballots for the presidential ticket chosen by the voters.

Before Election Day, each state political party nominated electors for the job. However, in the end, all electors have been chosen by the state Republican Party after South Carolinians voted largely for President Donald Trump.

South Carolina GOP Chairman Drew McKissick and Republican National Convention Committeewoman Cindy Costa will be the at-large members of the electorate, according to party leaders.

The following will also participate:

SC-01: Terry Hardesty

SC-02: Jim Ulmer

SC-03: Cheryl Cuthrell

SC-04: Suzette Jordan

SC-05: Charm Altman

SC-06: Sandra Bryan

SC-07: Gerri McDaniel

Party Spokesperson Claire Robinson said the electors are “fired up” to vote for President Trump, although the process will be different due to COVID-19.

“So, it’ll look a little different than it has in the past because obviously you know we’re in the middle of a pandemic,” South Carolina GOP Spokesperson Claire Robinson said. “The biggest thing is people will be wearing masks you know it will be spread out in one of the big like office space rooms in the building on Statehouse grounds.”

All nine of South Carolina’s electoral votes are expected to go to President Trump. Those who deviate could face legal action.

“They’re excited. We’re not expecting any problems. They’re looking forward to officially casting their electoral vote for President Trump and I’d say they’re more excited about it than they were on November 3,” Robinson said.

Once voting is completed across the country, President-Elect Joe Biden is expected to receive 306 electoral votes to the President’s 232. Only 270 are needed to elect the president.

Once the electoral votes are cast, they’ll be sent to Congress to be finalized on January 6.