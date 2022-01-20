South Carolina governor considering plastic recycling bill

Opponents of the bill said recycling plastic in this way is an unproven industry.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is considering whether to sign into law a bill that would make it easier for businesses that recycle plastic by melting it to open in the state.

The bill passed both chambers of the General Assembly on Thursday after a group of House and Senate lawmakers worked out a compromise. Supporters said recycling plastic this way is a safe business and good for the environment because it reduces trash in landfills.