Mace vs. Arrington: South Carolina U.S. House 1 GOP primary results

Incumbent Nancy Mace is being challenged by Katie Arrington for the seat representing the state's first Congressional District.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One of the most hotly contested U.S. House primaries in recent South Carolina memory will come to a potential close Tuesday night as results are tabulated for the House 2 GOP primary.

The race features incumbent Nancy Mace against challenger Katie Arrington. A third candidate, Lynz Piper-Loomis, was on the ballot but dropped out in the final weeks and endorsed Arrington.

Mace was first elected in 2020, when she beat incumbent Democrat Joe Cunningham in the general election. She’d been in the State House for several years before that and is known to many in the state for being the first female Citadel graduate.

Arrington, who also once served in the state legislature ran for this same seat in 2018, oddly enough losing to the man Mace beat, Joe Cunningham.

But Mace ran afoul of former President Donald Trump when she criticized him following the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Trump is supporting Mace's opponent, former state Rep. Arrington, who won the GOP nomination for the seat in 2018 by defeating incumbent Mark Sanford. She went on to lose the seat to Cunningham in the general election in Democrats' first flip of a South Carolina seat in decades.

Mace has sought to make amends for angering Trump, filming a video in New York this year outside Trump Tower to remind her constituents that she was one of the former president’s “earliest supporters.” She worked for his 2016 campaign and had his backing in her 2020 run. Mace was also endorsed by former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

Mace, who narrowly defeated Cunningham in 2020, has spent one term representing the politically diverse 1st Congressional District, which includes Charleston and stretches south to other coastal areas including Hilton Head Island.