SC House member tests positive for coronavirus

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A member of the South Carolina House of Representatives who attended this week's two-day session has tested positive for the coronavirus.

South Carolina House Speaker Jay Lucas sent a letter to all members late this week to inform them of the news. He did not say who the member was.

"While the House continues to take as many precautions as possible and encourages all Members and staff to also take as many precautions as possible, the possibility of transmission does exist," Lucas wrote to the lawmakers. "Those who had close contact with the infected person have been asked to quarantine for the period of time recommended by the CDC."

Lawmakers came to the State House on Tuesday and Wednesday largely for organizational meetings, including elected several members of the leadership for both parties.

Lucas also advised staff who work in the Blatt Building, where House offices are located, to take precautions including taking a test if they have symptoms, and suggestion they may want to get one if even if they do not.

He told them to confidentially tell the House clerk if they test positive so others can be told if they need to get tested.

The news comes as South Carolina has entered a new wave of coronavirus cases that may top the surge seen over the summer. On Friday, the state's health agency, DHEC, announced 2,470 new cases, a one-day record since the start of the pandemic.

DHEC said the state and nation are in a "pivotal" point in the pandemic.