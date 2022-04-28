Midlands lawmaker to lead the South Carolina House

Sumter Republican Murrell Smith will become the next House Speaker once Jay Lucas steps down in May.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina House of Representatives has elected a Midlands representative to be their new leader once House Speaker Jay Lucas steps down on May 12.

Sumter Republican Representative Murrell Smith was chosen by the body after being nominated by Lucas. “I know Murrell is the right person to steer our ship and guide it on the best course for the state we all love so dearly,” Lucas said to lawmakers Thursday.

Lucas has led the House of Representatives since 2014. He praised Smith for his work as chair of the Ways and Means Committee, which drafts the state budget.

Smith spoke to reporters after he was sworn in and said, "I look back on the day I walked in here 22 years ago and I’d never think I’d be elected speaker." He added, "it’s an honor that my colleagues have instilled their trust in me.”

The Speaker of the House holds much power as the leader of the body. They are responsible for guiding the House's legislative process, appointing committees, and working with Senate leaders and the Governor.

House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford said Smith has bipartisan support and "the state of South Carolina is in very good hands.”

He added that, “everybody feels confident that this House will continue to be the leading body in the General Assembly, and we’ll continue to do what’s right and continue to get budgets passed.”

When News19 asked Smith what his priorities will be when he takes over, Smith said he’s keeping his focus on passing the state’s spending plan for now. “We have the budget we’ve got to deal with, we’ve got ARPA, we’ve got a number of bills that are out there so I’m not looking forward to next session until we complete this session,” responded Smith.