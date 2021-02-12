SC infrastructure rated D+, experts hopeful new law will change that

The state is expecting over $6 billion in federal infrastructure funding, as part of a national effort to improve roads, bridges and air travel.

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Across the United States, concerns of withering roadways and bridges.

The nation's infrastructure received a C- rating from the American Society of Civil Engineers.

In the Palmetto State, that rating dropped to a D+ as the need for repair or replacement of critical systems grows.

Ryan Harvey is the president of South Carolina's chapter and helped create the report.

"South Carolina is growing at a fast rate and the funding hasn’t been there to improve roadways, bridges, take care of all the infrastructure that's needed," Harvey said.

Roads and dams received a D rating. Drinking water received a D+.

"Some of the older cities that have old water lines that need to be replaced, repaired," Harvey said. "Those are some reasons why the D plus is on drinking water. Not necessarily that the water is in bad quality."

Aviation is another area of concern.

Analysts say it's a more than $16 billion industry in the state and growing.

"A lot of airports are not the size that they need to be for our state," Harvey said. "The quality of the runways, population growth, the need to get materials in the air, it’s all taking a toll on our aviation.”

President Joe Biden signed the new $1 trillion infrastructure bill into law last month, a move Harvey hopes will help.

"With the passage of this bill, it’s going to put a lot of money into our infrastructure. It’s a good thing and, it’s been needed for a while," Harvey said. "I mean, it won't solve all the problems, and it won't supply all the money that's needed to improve infrastructure, but it will go a long way."

One bright spot in the report: Ports received a B rating and bridges received a C.

Harvey also said efforts to improve the state's roadways have happened since the study was done and a lack of available information on the state's water systems contributed to its low score.