South Carolina supporting Supreme Court lawsuit challenging presidential election

The lawsuit seeks to throw out the results in four key battleground states.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's attorney general has joined on to a motion to the Supreme Court that's attempting to challenge election results in key battleground states.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the state is joining with 16 other Republican attorneys general in filing an amicus brief supporting a suit that was first brought by his counterpart in Texas, Ken Paxton. An amicus brief is a "friend of the court" filing that allows another party to show support for the plaintiff's argument.

The suit involves four states: Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

The lawsuit claims that the states listed exploited the COVID-19 pandemic to justify ignoring federal and state election laws. The lawsuit also states that the states enacted last-minute changes, skewing the results of the 2020 general election.

Texas argues it has standing, effectively, because "votes in Defendant States affect the votes in Plaintiff State."

Paxton asked the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate their 62 Electoral College votes for Biden — a move that would swing the election to Trump and would be unprecedented in American history.

"Regardless of your ideological beliefs, we must all agree that free and fair elections are the keystone of democracy," Wilson said in a statement. "Our Constitution’s election clauses must be followed, and the Constitution must be a guiding light for fair elections to continue to take place. Our values and the rule of law are worth defending."

Legal experts dismissed the filing as a long shot. The lawsuit repeats numerous false, disproven and unsupported allegations of illegal mail-in balloting and voting in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Multiple sources, including U.S. Attorney General William Barr, have found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

