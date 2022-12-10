Committee hears testimony on what can be done to help children in SC

The testimony heard during these hearings has led to new laws in the state.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A group tasked with helping children in South Carolina heard testimony Wednesday on solutions on what can be done to improve their lives at the state level.

South Carolina's Joint Citizens and Legislative Committee on Children wrapped up its annual fall tour at the Capitol building. The Committee made stops in Charleston, Florence, and Greenville over the past month.

"The key concerns, the key questions, we’ve heard the same thing everywhere we’ve been," said committee member Rep. Raye Feldmen.

The Committee is made up of a bipartisan group of six lawmakers-- three from each chamber-- three citizens appointed by the governor, and the heads of statewide agencies.

More than a dozen students, teachers, parents, advocates and members of the community spoke in front of the panel with a common goal-- helping children in South Carolina.

"Today we are asking you to take notice of the lack of resources provided to students in South Carolina’s education system in regards to our mental health," One student at Ridgeview High school in Columbia said.

Patrick Kelly with the Palmetto State Teachers Association called attention to the states teacher shortage and asked lawmakers to consider capping classroom sizes.

"A 4th grade teacher can have up to 35 students in a classroom," said Kelly. "You cant provide individualized instruction to 35 fourth graders."

Others brought attention to food insecurity across the state, asking the committee to expand free meals in schools.

"Over 50 percent of students in our public schools are not meeting heart and lung health," said Wholespire Director Meg Stanley.

Other speakers urged lawmakers to pass legislation that increase services for South Carolina's 11,000 homeless youth.

The testimony heard during these hearings has led to new laws in the state. Sen. Katrina Shealy said she's already planning several pieces of legislation.

"Being able to furnish breakfast and lunch for all the students– that is legislation I'm going to introduce this year, so we'd like to see that get done," said Shealy.

Last year, the committee's work resulted in laws to improve the state's adoption and fostering processes and offer paid family leave to state employees.