COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A lawmaker has been found not guilty of assault in a confrontation last year with a Democratic colleague at the South Carolina Statehouse.

A jury deliberated about 15 minutes Tuesday before finding Rep. Jerry Govan not guilty of misdemeanor third-degree assault against Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter. Both lawmakers are Democrats from Orangeburg County.

Media outlets report that Cobb-Hunter testified that Govan grabbed her arm and twisted her wrist in a confrontation over a school consolidation bill in May 2017.

Govan testified he acted defensively after Cobb-Hunter pushed several sheets of paper in his face.

Cobb-Hunter says she is disappointed but glad to get her day in court. Both lawmakers say they can set aside the incident and work together in the House.

The case was heard in Richland County magistrate court.

