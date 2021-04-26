Lawmakers discussing budget, elections and guns this week

Lawmakers will be busy working on the state budget and trying to pass several bills as they near the end of this year’s legislative session.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It’s the South Carolina Senate’s turn to approve the budget after the House passed their version last month.

Member of the Finance Committee Senator Katrina Shealy told News19 they had a lot of work to do since they didn't pass a budget last year due to the pandemic.

"There’s different amounts going to different agencies that didn’t get that money last year," said Shealy. "So, we gotta catch up from last year and then what they would’ve asked for this year, so we’re a year behind."

Senators will be deciding how to spend $10.6 billion in state revenue, which is a lot more than they originally planned. The additional funds are thanks to a newly projected surplus in revenue this year.

"We do have extra money but who knows what’s going to happen next year," said Shealy. "COVID is not gone... We need to be fiscally responsible, we never know what’s going to happen next." That’s why lawmakers are setting aside $500 million for a rainy day fund.

Shealy said a lot of the budget is going to education; including revitalization of schools and $1,000 pay raises for teachers. They also plan to give a 2% raise to all state employees.

In the House this week, a subcommittee is holding its third meeting on bills that aim to change election laws.

"We just want to give everybody the chance to testify on it," said member of the subcommittee Representative Brandon Newton.

The meeting will allow for the public to weigh in on voting rights and election laws. Newton’s bill was discussed last week, now they’ll focus on a democrat-backed bill that aims to make voting more accessible.

"I think all voters, especially after the last election with the changes we made temporarily, want some changes made," Newton told News19. "I’m glad we’re talking about it. It’s something we haven’t talked about in South Carolina before."