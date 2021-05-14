The 2021 regular legislative session is over, but lawmakers can pick up bills where they left off in January.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — At the State House, the 2021 regular legislative session is over.

Since January, lawmakers have passed 100 bills. 49 have been signed into law by Governor McMaster so far.

Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey calls the year crazy and fast-paced, but nonetheless a success.

"South Carolina sent 30 Republicans to the South Carolina Senate and there were expectations that came along with that, and we delivered," Massey told reporters Thursday. "Two of the issues on which we delivered were protecting life after fetal heartbeat and expanding gun rights."

The first bill signed into law, S.1, banned most abortions in South Carolina but it was later halted in federal court.

The latest bill passed by the General Assembly allows gun owners with concealed weapon permits to open carry. Governor McMaster has said he’ll sign it into law.

Another bill that narrowly passed the General Assembly is S. 200. The bill allows executions to resume in South Carolina through death by firing squad or electrocution.

However, Senate Minority Leader Brad Hutto said he's "disappointed that, quite frankly, the majority, used their power to elevate abortion and guns and other issues, and leave behind big issues."

Left behind, according to Hutto, were the hate crime bill, broadband expansion and education reform.

"So, there are major issues that affect the everyday lives of the people of South Carolina that were not addressed," Hutto said. "Mainly because they chose to prioritize red meat issues for their base."

Hutto said he is proud of money they secured for education. When they return in January, his focus will be "fixing rural schools, promoting broadband in the rural areas [and] the hate crimes bill." He assured those issues will be addressed and urged the public to be patient.

Hutto also has his eye on the medical marijuana bill, something Massey said will likely get a vote.

"I think you can expect to see, we're going to be having a conversation on medical marijuana next year," said Massey.