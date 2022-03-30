Two bills considered by a Ways and Means subcommittee look to exempt farmers and some homeowners from property taxes.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A panel of South Carolina lawmakers is looking into how to cut property taxes for certain South Carolinians.

Two measures taken up by a Ways and Means subcommittee Wednesday could save farmers and homeowners that have homestead exemptions money. However, county officials are concerned about who would foot the bill.

Like most business owners, South Carolina farmers pay property taxes. However, many argue they’re over taxed. “My small farm; we spend over $200,000 on fuel, $110,000 on insurance and $16,000 on property tax,” shared Bamberg County farmer Jason Still.

Still spoke to lawmakers Wednesday about House Bill 5134. The measure could exempt farm buildings, like chicken houses and grain bins, from property taxes. “It’d help aid our future farmers financially. This money could be allocated to help keep small farms like mine running,” said Still.

However, Dorchester County auditor JJ Messervy expressed concerns that losing out on those property taxes means less revenue for local fire departments. “This bill would’ve reduced one of the rural fire districts by 13% in their operating budget,” explained Messervy.

Fire departments are funded in part by property taxes. Messervy added that, "whenever we reduce the amount of an assessment that entities have to levy taxes, you will raise taxes on everybody else.”

A Ways and Means subcommittee is taking up two measures this morning that could potentially lower property taxes for some SC residents @WLTX pic.twitter.com/VUhWoxSks8 — Julia Kauffman (@JuliaKauffmanTV) March 30, 2022

The subcommittee took up a second bill that also worried county officials. House Bill 4222 could prevent homeowners that have a homestead exemption from paying more in taxes if their property value goes up. To have a homestead exemption, which exempts homeowners from the first $50,000 of their property taxes, applicants must be over 65 or disabled.

Co-author of the bill Representative West Cox told the group of lawmakers he helped draft it to help homeowners struggling due to gentrification. "People that have lived in these neighborhoods for years have had minimal property taxes due to this exemption and now, as they’ve gotten older and their neighborhoods have turned around, their property value has gone up, and they’re getting hit with tax bills they can’t sustain,” said Cox.

However, Owen McBride with the South Carolina Association of Counties said the bill could hurt rural counties. “Rural counties rely on property tax revenue," said McBride. "They don’t often times have the big businesses that bring in the industrial -- and other businesses that they can collect greater amount of property tax.”

McBride worried that freezing homeowners' property taxes would mean less funding for counties. Representative Kirkman Finley responded with, "y'all seem much more comfortable with my constituents' money in your pocket, than in their pocket."

The subcommittee did not vote on either measure and plan to hold a second meeting to continue hearing from the public.