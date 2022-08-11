South Carolina live election updates as votes are totaled

Voters casts ballots for governor, education superintendent, constitutional amendments, and more.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — We’ll learn who the winners of the South Carolina midterm elections are this evening as the votes will be tallied for races for all sorts of contests statewide.

News19 has election updates and live South Carolina election results throughout the night for the governor's race, superintendent of education, U.S. Senate, U.S. House contests, plus the statewide constitutional amendments and many more.

Polls in the state are open until 7 p.m. EST. Voters who are in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Polls in the state are open until 7 p.m. EST. Voters who are in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

We'll be posting real-time election updates as they come in this article. We'll also have embedded updates for all key races below.

South Carolina Governor Election Results

The key contest statewide is for governor as incumbent Republican Gov. Henry McMaster is being challenged by Democrat Joe Cunningham and Libertarian Bruce Reeves.

McMaster is seeking his second elected term after taking over as governor in January of 2017 when then-Gov. Nikki Haley was appointed as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Cunningham is best known for winning the U.S. House District One race in 2018, flipping a seat that had been in Republican hands for over 40 years. He’d lose the seat two years later to Nancy Mace, who still represents that district.

Reeves is a former professional football player who runs a community foundation for troubled youth and also serves as a pastor.

South Carolina Education Superintendent Election Results

Three candidates are seeking to replace Molly Spearman as the leader of the state’s school system. Spearman announced last year she would not seek another term after eight years in office.

The contest featured three candidates. Democrat Lisa Ellis is a high school English teacher and the founder of SCforEd, a group consisting mainly of South Carolina teachers calling for improvements in education, higher pay, and better treatment for teachers. Republican Ellen Weaver launched the Palmetto Promise Institute, a conservative think tank, and is a non-elected member of the Education Oversight Committee. Green Party candidate Patricia Mickel has been an educator for over 15 years at the high school and collegiate levels.

South Carolina U.S. Senate election results

Incumbent Republican Tim Scott is taking on Democrat Krystle Matthews. Scott has served in the Senate since 2013 after previously being a member of the U.S. House. Matthews is currently a South Carolina state representative representing Berkeley and Charleston Counties.

South Carolina Constitutional Amendment results

General Reserve and Capital Reserve:

Voters were asked to approve two proposed amendments to the South Carolina constitution. Both dealt with setting aside state income toward essentially two “rainy day” funds.

The Capital Reserve Fund and General Reserve Fund are only used in times of budget shortfalls. The amendments call for the General Reserve to be increased from 5 to 7 percent, while the Capital Reserve would go from 2% to 3%.