Live Results | South Carolina governor's race

Incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster was being challenged by Democrat Joe Cunningham and Libertarian Bruce Reeves.

We’ll also have live reports from the campaigns of Governor McMaster and Cunningham.

McMaster, a Republican, was seeking his second-elected term in office. (He originally became governor when former Gov. Nikki Haley got a job in the Trump Administration in January of 2017). In 2018, he easily won election for a new four-year term. If he’s elected, and serves his full term, he’ll be the longest serving governor in state history. Governors are constitutionally limited to two four-year terms.

As governor, McMaster has tried to position himself as leader focused on job creation. During the Trump Administration, he made sure voters knew he was in lockstep with Donald Trump on key issues; since Joe Biden’s occupied the presidency, he’s opposed the White House on numerous issues, including immigration and COVID policy.

Cunningham, the Democrat in the race, was seeking to break a long, difficult trend in state politics for his party: no Democrat has won the governor’s race since Jim Hodges in 1998. In fact, no Democrat has won state office of any kind since Jim Rex won a term as education superintendent in 2006.

Cunningham had bucked politics once before: in 2018, he flipped the First Congressional District seat along South Carolina’s coast from Republican to Democrat, become the first member of his party to win that race in over 40 years. However, he’d lose the seat two years later to Nancy Mace.

During the campaign, Cunningham, who’s 40 years old, had tried to make age an issue, since McMaster is 75. McMaster countered that Cunningham was inexperienced. The two also clashed over marijuana legalization, abortion, and the economy during the campaign.