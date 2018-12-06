Columbia, SC (WLTX) - There'll be a runoff in the GOP race for governor--but not on the Democratic side---two contests leading the results from Tuesday's primary races in South Carolina.

Voters had a wide range of contests to choose from, depending on which county they were in. Those included GOP and Democratic contests for governor, Republican primaries for attorney general and secretary of state, and many local contests, including the Fifth Circuit Solicitor and Kershaw County Sheriff.

Governor

The most widely-watched races were the Republican and Democratic governor contests. If you've turned on a TV, looked on a website, or gotten on Facebook, then you've seen the barrage of ads that have been put out there.

On the Republican side, incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster led all vote-getters but will have to enter into a runoff against political newcomer John Warren.

McMaster got 44 percent of the vote, followed by John, who received 25 percent. Templeton was third with 22 percent. The other two candidates didn't break 10 percent.

The runoff will take place on June 26.

The Democratic side was no contest, as James Smith easily beat fended off fellow candidates Marguerite Willis and Phil Noble.

Smith is a longtime member of the South Carolina House of Representatives. He left his position, though, at the end of the latest legislative session.

Democrats have not held the governor's mansion since Jim Hodges left office in 2003.

In a change, voters will for the first time be picking a joint ticket. That means whoever wins in November will bring along a lieutenant governor that they picked. Previously, lieutenant governors were selected separately.

SC Attorney General GOP

Incumbent Republican Attorney General Alan Wilson faced a challenge from two competitors: Todd Atwater and William Herlong.

As in the governor's contest, attack ads ramped up in the final weeks of the campaign.

5th Circuit Solicitor's Race- Dem

Incumbent Fifth Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson suffered a lopsided loss in his primary.

Challenger Byron Gipson easily won the race, 73 to 27 percent.

The contest features incumbent Dan Johnson against challenger Byron Gipson. The solicitor position is the lead criminal prosecutor in the areas, essentially the district attorney for that region.

Johnson had held the seat since 2011, and didn't face serious opposition in his previous re-election bid. Gipson is a defense attorney who works out of the Columbia area.

Kershaw County Sheriff - GOP

The contest to pick the Republican candidate for governor will go to a runoff.

Lee Boan received 38 percent of the vote, while Jack Rushing got 31 percent. The two other candidates, Donald Branham and Eric Tisdale, got a total of 30 percent combined.

Boan and Rushing now head to the June 26 runoff.

The group is vying to take over from Jim Matthews, who announced last year he would retire from the job.

Anthony Bell has filed to run on the Democratic side. He did not have a primary opponent.

SC House 1 - GOP

Former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford's currently holds this U.S. House seat. He's facing two challengers---Katie Arrington and Dimitri Cherny.

Some polls have suggested the race could be tightening between Sanford and Arrington. Just hours before polls closed, President Trump tweeted his support for Arrington, saying that Sanford hadn't been supportive of his agenda.

The winner of this race faces the victor of the Democratic primary in November.

There are many more races out there. For a full list, you can just follow to link below.

