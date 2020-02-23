COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Democratic primary will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020.

It is the fourth nominating vote in the Democratic Party presidential primaries for the 2020 presidential election and the first one in the South.

Who can vote?

You can even vote if you are not a Democrat.

South Carolina has an open primary system which means that any registered voter can vote in either party's primary, just not both.

In 2019 the South Carolina Republican Party's executive committee decided not to hold a Republican 2020 presidential primary. That means that the 50 delegates will likely go to President Donald Trump by default.

What time do the polls open?

The voting for the primary will be open statewide from 7 AM to 7 PM.

Is there still time to register to vote before the primary?

You need to be a registered voter to be able to vote in the primary. If you are not a registered voter in the state you can NOT vote. You have to register at least 30 days prior to an election to be able to vote. It is too late to register for the presidential primary but not for the November elections

What do I need to bring to the polls?

When you arrive to vote you will need to show one of the following photo ID's. You do not have to have a REAL ID yet.

South Carolina Driver's License

ID Card Issued by South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles

South Carolina Voter Registration Card with Photo

Federal Military ID

U.S. Passport

If you don not have one of the photo IDs you may be able to vote a provisional ballot after showing your non-photo voter registration card.

Where do I vote?

During presidential primaries polling sites are sometimes combined to save money and resources.

Multiple precincts could be at one polling place. To check on your voting location, go to the State Election Commission website here and once on the homepage look for link "Check My Voter Registration" and click on it and it will tell you where to go. You can also call your county voter registration office.

Last day to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday February 25 at 5 PM and the deadline to return completed absentee ballot is by Saturday February 29 by 7 PM.

What does the ballot look like?

You'll know exactly what races you'll see when you walk into the booth, so you can go ahead and make your choice now to reduce your time in the booth. You can find your sample ballot here.

How many delegates do the winners get?

It is an open primary, with the state awarding 63 delegates of which 54 are pledged delegates to the winner. The other nine are un-pledged delegates-(they are seven members of the Democratic National Committee and two members of Congress, of which both are US Representatives)

Who is on the ballot?

Joe Biden

Bernie Sanders

Pete Buttigieg

Tusli Gabbard

Amy Kolbuchar

Elizabeth Warren

Tom Steyer

Andrew Yang (withdrawn), John Delaney (withdrawn), Deval Patrick (withdrawn), Michael Bennet (withdrawn) and Cory Booker (withdrawn) will still appear on the ballot, however, because absentee ballots were already sent out before they withdrew.

Why are some candidates, such as Michael Bloomberg, not on the ballot?

There can be candidates that are running nationally for the party’s nomination that are not participating in the South Carolina Presidential Primary. The ballot features all candidates that filed in South Carolina and who did not withdraw before ballots were finalized.

Can I write in a candidate?

Write-in candidates are not allowed in a presidential primary.

Why does my ballot have a district number beside the office of President?

Political parties require reporting of Presidential Primary results by Congressional District. The parties use these results as part of a formula for assigning delegates. Putting the district number beside the office title of President helps election officials report results by Congressional District. For example, voters in Congressional District 1 will see the office title “President District 1” on their ballot.

How do I find results?

Real-time election results will be posted on WLTX's election page. Go ahead and bookmark this link now.