COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Democratic contenders for president are hoping South Carolina voters will offer some separation and clarity in the ongoing contest for the party’s nomination and the chance to challenge President Trump in the fall.

The state is holding the South Carolina Democratic primary Saturday, with dozens of delegates at stake but more important, a chance for some candidates to breathe new life into their campaigns or for one to cement his status as the front-runner.

[South Carolina Primary Election Results: Numbers live at 7 PM]

Polls will be open statewide from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. After voting ends, WLTX will have real-time South Carolina primary results here, and extended analysis into those results online here on WLTX.com, our WLTX Facebook page, and the WLTX YouTube page. Results can be found on downloading the WLTX app here or by texting APP to 803-776-9508. You can also text us at that number to report any problems at the polls.

Going into Saturday, Sen. Bernie Sanders has the most momentum, with wins (or perhaps a tie—it’s still unclear what happened in Iowa) in the four previous primary or caucus states. But South Carolina is different in many ways, none more striking than demographics. Unlike the previous states, a majority of Democratic voters in the state are African-American.

Former Vice-President Joe Biden is hoping that voting block will be his firewall to help propel him to other victories as next week's massive Super Tuesday contests looms. Biden has long enjoyed broad support in polls conducted here but recent surveys have shown some of that support eroding. It appears Sanders is a big beneficiary, as is billionaire Tom Steyer, who's spent heavily on ads in the state. Both men have seen a spike in support from black voters.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard are also contenders. Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who's gained a lot of attention in recent weeks, did not get on the ballot in South Carolina.

WLTX will keep a running blog below of the latest developments in the primary:

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28:

7:30 p.m. - President Trump takes shots at the Democratic candidates

President Trump took aim at his Democratic rivals in a rally in South Carolina on the eve of the primary.

Trump has held rallies in other primary and caucus states the day before the event.

2 p.m. - Bernie Sanders rallies in Finlay Park

Hundreds of supporters for Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders flocked to Finlay Park in Columbia on Friday to hear from the presidential candidate ahead of the South Carolina primary.

Senator Sanders spoke about health care, raising the minimum wage and climate change. However, he says in order to make those changes, South Carolinians have to get out to vote.

1 p.m: Biden stops at barbershop to discuss gun violence

Former Vice-President Joe Biden made a stop on Friday at a well-known barbershop in the Columbia community.

Toliver’s Mane Event Barbershop in Columbia welcomed him. Biden pledged to continue fighting for new gun laws.

