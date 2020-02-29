COLUMBIA, S.C. — Voting is slowly coming to an end and results will soon be available for the 2020 South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary in South Carolina.

Polls close statewide at 7 p.m. Results should start flowing in about 20 to 30 minutes later. After voting ends, WLTX will have real-time South Carolina primary results here, and extended analysis into those results online here on WLTX.com, our WLTX Facebook page, and the WLTX YouTube page. Results can be found by downloading the WLTX app here or by texting APP to 803-776-9508.

When you go to our results page, you will see statewide numbers, a breakdown of the vote in each county, each congressional district, and finally, a look at where the pledged delegates will be awarded.

The candidates on the ballot for voters were Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Tom Steyer, Amy Klobuchar, and Tulsi Gabbard. Technically, five other candidates appears, but they all withdrew from the race. Votes casts for them, however, will still be tabulated.

The big prizes are the 54 pledged delegates at stake but more important, a chance for some candidates to breathe new life into their campaigns or for one to cement his status as the front-runner.

