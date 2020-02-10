SC political leaders react to President Trump coronavirus diagnosis

The political world learned overnight that President Donald Trump and his wife have coronavirus.

Trump made the disclosure early Friday morning on Twitter.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately," Trump tweeted just before 1 a.m. "We will get through this TOGETHER!”

The White House physician said the president is expected to continue carrying out his duties “without disruption” while recovering. A later report said the President's symptoms so far are mild.

The news has caused an outpouring of well-wishes for a speedy recovery from politicians across the political spectrum. Here's a look at reaction from South Carolina political leaders:

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster:

Peggy and I are praying for a full and speedy recovery for both of you.

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott:

I am praying for a speedy recovery for President @realDonaldTrump and First Lady @MELANIATRUMP🙏🏾

Let’s all remain vigilant in protecting each other from #COVID19.

U.S. Rep. James Clyburn:

"All of us woke up this morning to the news that the first family...have been diagnosed with COVID-19," Clyburn said at a hearing on Capitol Hill. "We wish for all of them a speedy and complete recovery...The president's response to the coronavirus crisis has been a failure of historic proportions".

SC Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette

My family and I join the many Americans who are praying for our President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS on their positive Covid-19 diagnosis. Prayers for a speedy recovery and continued health for our hardworking First Family.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin:

#COVID19 is still a very serious & rapidly evolving health crisis.

We should all do our part to defeat it. 😷

Hoping for recovery for @POTUS, @FLOTUS & the millions of souls affected by it.

In constant prayer for the millions who have lost loved ones. 🙏🏾

U.S. Rep Tom Rice:

Praying for a quick recovery for @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS

U.S. Rep. William Timmons:

Wishing President @realDonaldTrump and First Lady @MELANIATRUMP a full and speedy recovery. We are keeping them and all our fellow Americans fighting Covid-19 in our prayers.