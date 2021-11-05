Redistricting in South Carolina: Richland may lose while Charleston gains

One proposed redistricting map moves Senate district seat from Richland County to the faster-growing Charleston County

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A proposed map of new South Carolina Senate lines based on 2020 U.S. Census data moves one district from Richland County to faster growing Charleston County. But the map appears to keep most other senators in their current districts.

A committee of senators gave preliminary approval to the new map Thursday. They plan a public hearing on the new districts on Nov. 12 and the entire Senate could consider redistricting at a special session in December.