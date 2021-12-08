x
SC Senate names Thomas Alexander new president as Harvey Peeler steps down

Peeler to take leadership of Senate Finance Committee after death of Hugh Leatherman
Credit: AP/Jeffrey Collins
New South Carolina Senate President Thomas Alexander, left, R-Walhalla, takes the oath of office from the former president, Harvey Peeler, right, R-Gaffney, after Thomas' unanimous election on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in Columbia, S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The first president of the South Carolina Senate stepped aside from his role overseeing the entire chamber to became chairman of the committee that writes the state budget. 

For Sen. Harvey Peeler, controlling the state’s purse is more powerful than controlling debate enforcing rules and making some appointments in the GOP-dominated chamber. 

Peeler turned over the purple robe and gavel Monday, December 6, 2021, to Sen. Thomas Alexander, a Republican from Walhalla. The change in power was put into motion after Senate Finance Committee Chairman Hugh Leatherman died last month.

Alexander, R-Walhalla, was unanimously elected president on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in Columbia, S.C.

