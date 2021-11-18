South Carolina Senate plans December 6 special session

Senate President Harvey Peeler said senators will meet Dec. 6 at 1 p.m.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Senate is scheduled to return next month to the Statehouse for a special session where lawmakers are expected to address redistricting.

Senate President Harvey Peeler said senators will meet Dec. 6 at 1 p.m.

The House is also returning in early December.

House Speaker Jay Lucas has said the primary focus will be on approving the new state House, Senate and U.S. House districts based on 2020 U.S. Census data.