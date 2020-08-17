SC Senate called back to deal with elections issues in November

Lawmakers made changes before to expand absentee voting for December.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Senate is being called back into session to deal with possible changes for the elections that will be happening in November in light of the ongoing pandemic.

Senate President Harvey Peeler announced Monday that the session will convene on September 2 at 12 p.m.

Peeler wrote that the Senate will consider updates to state election laws that will protect the voter and the vote this November. "We addressed these issues for the primary elections by working together in a bipartisan manner. My hope is that we can do this again September 2nd."

For June's primary, the state passed a rule that allowed for the COVID-19 emergency to be a reason for requesting an absentee ballot.

Last month, South Carolina Elections Commission Executive Director Marcia Andino sent a letter to lawmakers, including Peeler, asking for emergency changes to get ready for the general election. She said action must be taken to ensure a smooth election process while also protecting workers and voters at the polls during a pandemic.

Andino wrote that similar measures used during June's primary elections must be in place during the November election. She said if they aren't absentee mail will be overwhelmed, the number of poll managers won't be enough, and it will be difficult to maintain social distancing in the middle of a pandemic.

In South Carolina, turnout in non-gubernatorial statewide primaries averages 16%, while presidential elections average 71%. In the June primaries, absentee ballots by mail went up 370% compared to 2016 (27,000 to 127,000). Those statistics were included in the letter to lawmakers.

Here were the suggestions she made:

Reinstate the "state of emergency" reason allowing every voter the option to vote absentee

Allow voters to apply for an absentee ballot online

Remove the witness requirement for absentee return envelopes

Allow use of drop boxes for return of absentee ballots

Provide election officials with more time to process absentee-by-mail ballots or extend the date in which counties must certify the results of the election

Allow curbside voting to take place at designated locations instead of every polling place