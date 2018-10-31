Columbia, SC (WLTX) — In a Halloween-themed press conference on Wednesday, Richland County reminded voters not to forget their candy or voting.

At the Hampton Street office they were handing out candy with ‘I just voted’ stickers.

Richland County Elections Director Rokey Suleman said absentee voting there and at satellite offices could break a record.

“We are certainly setting a record for midterm elections right now, this office-- we're voting about 1500 people a day through this office and our three satellite centers and we expect that to grow over the next three days,” Suleman continued that it could climb to 20,000.

On Wednesday morning, state election officials had issued 122,449 absentee ballots in-person over the last few weeks. The number climbed to 200,726 when adding mail-in ballots, according to state election records.

I know we're having fun today, and it's Halloween, and you wanna enjoy your evening. But, don't forget your part in the democratic process, and vote on or before November 6th. @WLTX pic.twitter.com/Z9pbBQB96A — Jacob Reynolds (@JRFromTheSouth) October 31, 2018

In 2014, the last midterms, there were 157,278 absentee ballots cast total.

"One week before the election in 2014 there had been 101,307 ballots issued. As of Tuesday, there had been 183,408 ballots issued this year," Chris Whitmire, the State Election Commission public spokesman, said on Wednesday night.

That is an 80 percent increase.

On Halloween Night, Whitmire updated the numbers with WLTX, announcing a record-breaking number of midterm election turnout in the state.

As of Wednesday night, the state had issued 219,029 ballots, with 184,654 being returned.

184,654 is the highest number of midterm election participants the Palmetto State has ever recorded, according to Whitmire.

"This is a very encouraging number. We want ever South Carolinian, who's eligible, to vote and participate in the process," Whitmire said, adding he hopes others continue to vote.

So, between Tuesday evening and Wednesday evening, the number of ballot requests jumped roughly 19,000.

Voter Frank Wright said it's not a surprise since he's noticed more talk around voting this year.

“Yeah I have, I've seen a lot of notices on TV, a lot of people on the urge to get out there and vote,” Wright said before voting.

Suleman said more are welcome.

“If people cannot come out to vote on Election Day, we're encouraging them to come on down to our office, we're ready, there may be a little bit of a line, we're moving people through, it usually takes no more than 15-20 minutes with our longest line to get people through,” Suleman said.

The scariest thing you can do this fall is NOT vote! We don’t do these stories with election officials and politicians for our health! We do it to inform you! #HappyHalloween and be informed! Not a mindless zombie! 🧟‍♂️🎃 #Halloween18 @WLTX pic.twitter.com/v5d1gK2tmR — Jacob Reynolds (@JRFromTheSouth) October 31, 2018

Richland County officials also noted more interest among college aged voters. They pointed out more absentee mail ballots to students in other states and more college students at the office to vote.

To vote early, or on Election Day you'll need a state ID, military ID, passport or a voter ID with a photo on it. If you do not have one of those, Richland County’s office can make a voter ID with photo for free.

Absentee voting continues across the state until Monday at 5pm, check here to find the office closest to you.

Mail-in requests are due by Friday at 5pm and must be returned by Election Day.

Election Day is November 6 and polls are open from 7am to 7pm across the state.

© 2018 WLTX