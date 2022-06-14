South Carolina U.S. House District 7 election results

Rep. Tom Rice was one of just 10 Republican members of Congress who voted for impeachment.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Tom Rice, the only Republican member of South Carolina’s Congressional delegation who voted for Donald Trump’s impeachment in 2021, is waiting to see for the first time what voters think of that decision.

Rice is facing six challengers in an effort to keep the U.S. House District 7 seat he currently has.

The Pee Dee lawmaker had been a relatively uncontroversial and reliable conservative, representing his area since the district was first created for the 2012

But last year, Rice was one of just 10 Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives to vote for Trump’s impeachment over the January 6th at the U.S. Capitol. Many of his GOP colleagues who made that same choice decided not to seek re-election, fearing a primary challenge.

All of Rice’s challengers have cited the vote as a mark of disloyalty to both the former president and Rice's constituents in the 7th Congressional District, which heavily supported Trump in his two campaigns. Trump has endorsed state Rep. Russell Fry, a member of the South Carolina General Assembly, in the race.

Rice, an otherwise consistent supporter of Trump's policies, has stood by his vote, acknowledging it may lead to his ouster but saying he followed his conscience.