South Carolina leaders react to Roe v. Wade decision

Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn the decision that made abortion legal

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v Wade by a vote of 6-3, essentially putting a ban on abortions in much of the United States.

South Carolina politicians were quick to weigh in on the Court's decision.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, who had suggested he would call the Legislature back for a special session whenever the Court handed down it's decision tweeted the ruling "is a resounding victory for the Constitution."

He later added, "By the end of the day, we will file motions so that the Fetal Heartbeat Act will go into effect in South Carolina and immediately begin working with members of the General Assembly to determine the best solution for protecting the lives of unborn South Carolinians."

McMaster is referring to the South Carolina fetal heartbeat law that outlaws abortions after six weeks which was passed in 2021. A U.S. District Judge and later the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals has blocked that law from taking effect due to its conflict with Roe vs. Wade. With that ruling gone, however, that law could take effect soon.

South Carolina's current abortion law blocks the procedure at 20 weeks.

In congratulating the Court's decision, SC Attorney General Alan Wilson tweeted he had "always thought Rove v. Wade was bad policy."

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham also hailed the decision.

“Today’s decision by the Supreme Court is a long overdue constitutional correction allowing for elected officials in the states to decide issues of life.

“Roe was Constitutionally unsound from its inception as the flawed legal theory behind the decision gives unlimited power to five unelected Supreme Court justices. I believe it was one of the largest power grabs in the history of the Supreme Court. Under the Roe theory, almost anything could be a constitutional right depending on the views of five justices on substantive due process.

“The issue of life will now be decided by elected officials in the states, the same way the issue was handled until 1973. Simply stated, this decision represents a constitutional reset.

“Finally, all these decades of toiling in the vineyards fighting for conservative judges has paid off. I am glad to have done my part in this cause. I also appreciate President Trump’s leadership in nominating conservative justices.

“On this historic day, I cannot help but think of dear old friends like former Congressman Henry Hyde. He and many others worked so hard to protect the unborn, and today their dream came true.”

James Clyburn, Majority Whip in the US House of Representatives, tweeted, "Today's SCOTUS ruling further establishes right-wing Republican justices' radical disregard for individual rights & settled precedent.

"They've eliminated a woman's right to control her body and given it to politicians."

Joe Cunningham, Democratic nominee for Governor, tweeted, "This is a dark day in American history."