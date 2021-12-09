SC Department of Juvenile Justice seeks funds for security, safety upgrades

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The head of South Carolina's Juvenile Justice Department is requesting approval for emergency security and safety upgrades at a juvenile detention facility.
The request to state lawmakers by Department of Juvenile Justice Acting Director Eden Hendrick comes after several minors escaped and caused damage. Hendrick says officials need to replace a faulty door-locking system at the facility at the department’s Broad River Road complex in Columbia. They also need to install new lighting and ceilings in the youth pods and housing control areas, among other repairs.
The damage occurred after several minors in a high-security building escaped their pods on November 17, 2021. During that incident, two students were treated for minor injuries.
According to reports, as of November 12, 2021, there are 66 children housed at the Broad River facility.