SC Governor McMaster nominates new Secretary of Commerce

Harry M. Lightsey III to take over leadership from Bobby Hitt in fall

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has nominated longtime business executive Harry M. Lightsey III as the next secretary in the state's Department of Commerce.

Lightsey will be taking over the position after Bobby Hitt retires later this fall.

McMaster's pick is a 1978 graduate of Princeton University and 1981 graduate of University of South Carolina Law. He has held executive positions with BellSouth, AT&T and General Motors -- notably serving as the president of BellSouth Telecommunications for South Carolina prior to their merger with AT&T, and then becoming President for AT&T’s Southeast region.

After 26 years in the telecom industry, Lightsey joined General Motors and directed the company's federal government affairs operation, as well as their emerging technologies, OnStar and infotainment divisions.

Currently, Lightsey serves as a principal at Hawksbill Advisors, a business strategic planning and advisory group, and has served on the Board of Directors of the Federal Reserve Bank in Richmond, Virginia.

The South Carolina Senate still has to confirm Lightsey's nomination.