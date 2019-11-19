COLUMBIA, S.C. — A bipartisan group of South Carolina legislators will pre-file hate crimes legislation on Wednesday, Nov. 20. The proposed bill will enhance penalties for crimes which are motivated by hate based on race, faith, ethnicity or sexual orientation.

South Carolina is one of only four states in the nation that currently does not protect its citizens against hate crimes.

Local law enforcement agencies and municipalities have spoken out for the need of hate crime laws in the wake of recent incidents involving school threats and mass shootings.

RELATED: 'Absolute shame': Sheriff Lott says SC needs hate crime law after Cardinal Newman case

The City of Columbia unanimously passed an ordinance in August 2019 that would allow hate intimidation to be added to a crime if a person was intimidated on the basis of race, color, creed, religion, ancestry, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability, or national origin.

At that time, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin was quoted saying, "There comes a time now where our federal government refuses to act, our state government also suffers from inertia. So, it is so important for local governments to pass laws and ordinances that govern the way we conduct ourselves and seek to keep people safe."

RELATED: Columbia council passes first step towards hate-crime law

The bipartisan group of legislators includes Rep. Beth Bernstein (D), Rep. Weston Newton (R), Rep. Wendell Gilliard (D), Rep. Gary Clary (R), and Rep. Leon Stavrinakis (D).

RELATED: Senator introduces hate crimes legislation for South Carolina

The group's filing will not be the first attempt at statewide legislation. State Senator Darrell Jackson (D-Richland) introduced a bill in early August 2019 after a weekend of mass shootings in Texas and Ohio left at least 31 people dead.

The senator said that he had introduced similar bills over the past 22 years with no success.