James Clyburn to co-chair Biden inauguration committee

South Carolina Democrat, Majority Whip to assist in planning January ceremony

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — South Carolina U.S. Rep. James Clyburn will be leading President-Elect Joe Biden's inauguration committee.

The organization responsible for planning the January 2021 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris announced Monday the persons Clyburn will be on the group.

Clyburn, the Majority Whip in the House, will act along with co-chairs Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond and Delaware Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester to assist the Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) plan and organize the inaugural activities that will prioritize keeping people safe while engaging Americans across the country.

Biden said of this group, “Kamala and I are honored and grateful to these leaders for joining our inaugural committee as co-chairs and helping to organize a safe inauguration for all Americans. These leaders reflect the strength, spirit, and diversity of America and have always held a steadfast commitment to restoring the soul of the nation, building back the middle class, and unifying the country. We are proud of their support and know they will help plan an inauguration that will reflect our nation’s shared values.”

Clyburn, how is credited with helping turn Biden's campaign around and boosting the Democratic nominee at a critical juncture, said, “This will be one of the most important inaugurations in America’s history as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are sworn-in as our next President and Vice President of the United States and prepare to tackle the great crises and challenges facing our country. I am proud to be a part of this history as Chair of their Presidential Inaugural Committee. The peaceful transfer of power surrounding the inauguration is a bedrock of American democracy that represents our nation’s highest ideals. This inauguration will show the country and the world something I have always known: we know Joe, and Joe knows us.”