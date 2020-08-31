SC gets $600 million from federal government over plutonium from Savannah River Site

Agreement ends state's battle with United States government over issues related to 9.5 metric tons of plutonium stored at SRS facility.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina will get $600 million as part of a settlement that for now ends a lengthy and costly battle between the state and the federal government over what to do with plutonium at the Savannah River Site .

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the decision Monday morning, calling it the largest single deal in the history of South Carolina.

Under the terms of the of the settlement, the United States will pay South Carolina $600 million immediately, and the Department of Energy (DOE) remains obligated to remove the remaining 9.5 metric tons of plutonium by 2037.

The money comes from fines that were agreed upon years ago if the federal government didn't remove the waste by January 1, 2016.

DOE will have 16-and-a-half years to complete the removal of the plutonium or face monetary penalties and be subject to further litigation. It also allows the government to come up with a solution for what to do with the material without having to also fight South Carolina in court over it.

“This settlement is the single largest settlement in South Carolina’s history. It is important to me that the people of South Carolina know of our long-term commitment to preventing South Carolina from becoming a dumping ground for nuclear waste,” said Wilson.

“Additionally, the more than half a billion dollars in settlement money could not come at a better time as our state government and economy work to overcome the revenue shortfalls caused by the COVID-19 pandemic."

Wilson said he'll work with the governor and the General Assembly to determine how best to use that money.

In 2016, then-governor Nikki Haley wanted Wilson to sue DOE for the agency's failure to remove plutonium from SRS's inoperative mixed-oxide project (MOX). MOX was supposed to turn weapons-grade plutonium into commercial nuclear reactor fuel but the project fell years behind in completion and was never functional.