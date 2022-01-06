Jurors presented evidence in Trump election case in Georgia

The jury met Wednesday behind closed doors. On Thursday morning they are expected to hear from Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — There were no chairs in the lobby of the Fulton County District Attorney's Office Wednesday but there were several no loitering signs posted and a large sign reading, "STOP - DO NOT ENTER." The large sign was next to a door separating the lobby from the district attorney's grand jury room.

That is where members of a special grand jury were meeting as the district attorney's office pushes forward its investigation focused on former President Donald Trump and his allies, and whether they tried to interfere with the 2020 election results here in Georgia.

On Wednesday, a spokesman for the district attorney's office would only confirm the jury spent the day being presented with evidence in the case.

Testimony from witnesses is expected to begin on Thursday morning. Subpoenas sent to witnesses and obtained by 11Alive show Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is expected to be one of the first to testify before the jury.

As the state's top election official, Raffensperger is who Trump called in January of 2021 and asked him to find "11,780 votes," which would have tipped Georgia's results in his favor.

Trump had lost in Georgia to now President Joe Biden by 11,779 votes.

11Alive has also confirmed throughout the month of June the jury is expected to hear testimony from other witnesses who have also received subpoenas.