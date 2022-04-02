Both chambers are working to pass their prioritized legislation ahead of the April 10 crossover deadline.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina lawmakers had another busy week at the State House – from looking to cut property taxes to banning booze pop trucks. Here's what South Carolinians should know:

First, a panel of representatives worked on two bills that could cut property taxes for certain people. One measure, presented by Representative West Cox, would prevent homeowners with homestead exemptions from having to pay more in property taxes if their house value goes up.

"This came about as a desire to look at the issue of gentrification and people’s property values increase over time," Cox told the group of lawmakers.

The second bill aims to help farmers by exempting farm buildings from property taxes. The panel has not voted yet on either bill.

A Ways and Means subcommittee is taking up two measures this morning that could potentially lower property taxes for some SC residents @WLTX pic.twitter.com/VUhWoxSks8 — Julia Kauffman (@JuliaKauffmanTV) March 30, 2022

Second, the full House passed a bill that could update South Carolina’s alcohol laws to include boozy food.

“Since our laws don’t allow for alcoholic beverages to be sold out of mobile trucks, we’re not gonna allow alcoholic food products to be sold out of trucks,” Representative Micah Caskey said to the body.

The legislation could put local companies like Booze Pops out of business and add a tax to restaurants for selling desserts for 21+ customers.

Third, the Senate passed a bill that could give students that are low-income or disabled money to help pay for education costs, including private school.

Senator Larry Grooms argued to his colleagues that, “$6,000 would certainly give parents of this state some choices with their children’s education."

Senators debated the education scholarships bill for several days before passing it 25 to 15.