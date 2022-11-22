Runoff election results for Sumter school board, Saluda mayor

There were six runoff races in the Midlands on Tuesday.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — We'll learn the final decisions for a group of unresolved Midlands elections this evening as results for runoff results are announced.

WLTX will have the numbers as they come in for contests in Saluda and Sumter Counties. Five races had to go to a runoff in Sumter after the November 8 election, while just one did in Saluda. There were no runoffs in the other Midlands counties.

In Sumter, voters picked the final four slots on the county's nine-member school board. Even before Tuesday, there was already significant change, as five members who were on the board will not be coming back. That's after four members lost on election night and one chose not to seek re-election. Two more incumbents are awaiting their fate in the runoff.

There is also a race for the city council's Ward One seat.

In Saluda, Mayor Amelia Herlong was taking on councilmember Miliken Matthews in the race to lead the city after neither of them got 50 percent of the vote on election night. The two were separated by just three votes in the earlier election--242 to 245 in favor of Matthews.

The results for each race can be found below:

Saluda Mayor

Sumter Council Ward 1 Runoff

Sumter School District 1 Runoff

Sumter School District 2 Runoff

Sumter School District 4 Runoff