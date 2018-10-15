BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Police are investigating a "suspicious letter" containing a substance delivered to Sen. Susan Collins' private residence in Bangor.

A HAZMAT team from Orono and Bangor fire were assisting Bangor police at the West Broadway home, Sgt. Wade Betters said, as was US Capitol police, which had taken over the investigation.

Sgt. Betters said police responded shortly after 1:30 p.m. to Sen. Collins' residence after a report of the letter's presence. They did not know when or how the letter was delivered.

Collins' office told NEWS CENTER Maine that the senator's husband, Thomas Daffron, was currently at the home and that Collins was on her way there from Washington D.C. It was not clear whether her husband was home at the time of the letter's arrival.

VIDEO | Police brief investigation into 'suspicious letter' at Sen. Collins' Bangor home

Betters said he had no information on what the suspicious letter contained, what was written on it or who sent it. He said the letter will be processed and utilized to work in the investigation.

When asked whether there was a suspect, Betters said he had no information on that.

A member of the United States Postal Inspection Service was seen at the home.

Police said they did not have any information to suggest the public was in danger.

Betters did not initially know how long crews would be there Monday, but at about 6:15 p.m. caution tape and a tent were taken down and crews were seen leaving.

PHOTOS | Crime tape outside Sen. Collins' Bangor home

PHOTOS: Crime tape outside Sen. Collins' Bangor home

Collins was met with both praise and disgust from all sides of the political spectrum after announcing on Oct. 5 her key vote to support Judge Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the US Supreme Court.

Her decision was made public during a lengthy address from the US Senate chamber where she defended Kavanaugh's record, saying the process had hit "rock bottom" and that he had been met with "baseless" attack. Maine's senior senator later doubled down in an interview with NEWS CENTER Maine, saying she would "not be intimidated."

VIDEO | Police presence at Sen. Collins' Bangor home

Fellow Maine Sen. Angus King tweeted Friday in support of Collins, writing "this is not who we are" and that there was "just no place for it in our discourse."

This is not who we are – as a state or as a nation. Regardless of any political differences, @SenatorCollins, her family, and her staff should not have to be subjected to these threats – there’s just no place for it in our discourse. https://t.co/K0Xq7qygrb #mepolitics — Senator Angus King (@SenAngusKing) October 15, 2018

© NEWS CENTER Maine