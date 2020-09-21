Teacher salary increase among state budget items to be considered this week

Teacher salary increases, extra funding for school nurses, and benefits for election workers are among the items to be considered.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The debate over how millions of dollars in the state's budget should be spent continues this week in the State House of Representatives, after the Senate finalized their budget proposal last week.

Among the items being considered are teacher salary increases, which have been frozen, but are back on the table in the state's current budget proposal.

Steve Nuzum, a teacher, says the funds are long overdue.

"The state is expecting us to do more than they've ever expected us to do, and it's already a hard job," Nuzum said. "They're expecting us to do it now, if we don't pass the budget... with even less money."

House Speaker Pro Tem Tommy Pope, a Republican representing York County, says they'll have less time than typical to review the budget, which also includes extra funds for school nurses and benefits for election workers, while also in a challenging climate for budget predictions due to COVID-19.

"I think that the desire is not to table it. I think the desire is to properly vet it," Pope said. "It's a difficult time to give raises when you're not sure you're going to be even able to maintain salaries so, that's the dilemma we find ourselves in as a legislature."

Nuzum, who also is the legislative director of the group SC for Ed, says they're asking teachers to take a personal day Wednesday to call state leaders and advocate for the budget to pass.

Continuing to freeze salaries does not just hurt teachers, it hurts the ability of the public school system to provide a safe, quality education for all students. Please take the day on Wednesday to House members' phones, emails, and social media. — SCforED (@SCforEd) September 20, 2020

"The step increases are very important, but it's a part of a bigger picture where we've been underfunded for decades, so it's more like the straw that broke the camels back," Nuzum said.

Speaker Pro Tem Pope says he hopes to find a suitable solution.

"Hopefully, we can do the wise and prudent thing and it'll benefit the entire state," Pope said.

Those interested can watch live discussions of House and Senate matters on the State House website.