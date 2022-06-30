Elmo got a COVID vaccine. Ted Cruz is not loving it.

The Texas senator accused Elmo of "aggressively" advocating for the vaccination of young children.

WASHINGTON — Sen. Ted Cruz has a bone to pick with a Muppet.

Elmo, 3, at the guidance of his father and his pediatrician, received the COVID-19 vaccine in a video posted on Sesame Street's Twitter account this week.

Cruz later responded to the video, accusing Elmo of "aggressively" advocating for the vaccination of young children.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) earlier this month recommended the COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 and younger, following the Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization of the shot.

"Thanks, @sesamestreet for saying parents are allowed to have questions! You then have @elmo aggressively advocate for vaccinating children UNDER 5. But you cite ZERO scientific evidence for this," Cruz tweeted.

He then linked to a letter he co-authored with other Republican members of Congress questioning the FDA's approval of the vaccine for youngest children.

Cruz later tweeted a link to a satire article about Elmo reportedly dying after receiving the vaccine, saying, "I wish this were satire."

The CDC's advisory panel, in recommending the vaccine, said the shots will offer young children protection from hospitalization, death and possible long-term complications that are still not clearly understood.

President Joe Biden has urged parents to get their young kids vaccinated.

Cruz has gone after Muppets before.

In November, after Big Bird tweeted about getting the vaccine (sore wing and all), Cruz responded: "Government propaganda...for your 5 year old!"

President Biden, responding to the same Big Bird tweet, told the yellow Muppet, "Good on ya, Big Bird."