WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tem Miles will be the next mayor of West Columbia, as he easily won the open position in Tuesday's election.

Preliminary numbers show Miles got 73 percent of the vote over challenger Madison Duncan. Incumbent Mayor Bobby Horton, who has served three terms as mayor, did not run for re-election.

Miles had previously served as a city councilman.

Miles stated, “I’m honored and truly humbled by the support of the voters of West Columbia. I set out to earn every vote and to be a Mayor for the People. I look forward to working with our members of Council and our outstanding City staff to continue making West Columbia a place that we are proud to call our home.

Jan Anderson, David Benjamin Moye, David Shaw and Rod Lorick are running for District 8, Jimmy Brooks is the District 6 incumbent, Joseph DIckey are running in DIstrict 4 and final numbers are not in for those races yet.

The West Columbia council is made up of nine board members.

Both the mayor and the council seats are for four year terms. Their term will come up again in November 2023.