Following Dallas event, Texas lawmaker says he will file legislation to ban minors from drag shows

Dallas bar Mr. Misster held an event called "Drag the kids to pride" drag show on Saturday, which drew both supporters and protesters.

DALLAS — A Texas state representative says he will file a bill at the next legislative session that will ban minors from drag shows following an event in Dallas over the weekend that drew both supporters and protesters.

On Saturday, Dallas bar Mr. Misster held an event called "Drag the kids to pride" drag show in the city's Oak Lawn neighborhood. Organizers called it a family-friendly event where kids could dance with performers.

Videos from the event sparked criticism throughout social media and even led to protests at the bar on Saturday. The criticism surrounded the idea of children being involved with a drag show.

While many criticized the event, one Texas lawmaker is going a step further by announcing he will be looking to file legislation in response to Saturday's event.

State Rep. Bryan Slaton, who represents areas of Hunt, Rains and Van Zandt counties in East Texas, said on Monday that he will file a bill during the next legislative session in 2023 that would ban minors from attending drag shows.

Drag shows are no place for a child.



I would never take my children to a drag show and I know Speaker Dade Phelan and my Republican colleagues wouldn’t either.



I will be filing legislation to address this issue in the new #txlege . pic.twitter.com/R7NkX7ADBR — Bryan Slaton (@BryanforHD2) June 6, 2022

Slaton released a statement that read, in part: "The events of this past weekend were horrifying and show a disturbing trend in which perverted adults are obsessed with sexualizing young children. As a father of two young children, I would never take my children to a drag show and I know Speaker Dade Phelan and the rest of my Republican colleagues wouldn't either."

He added that he's looking forward to "authoring legislation to defend kids from being subjected to drag shows and other inappropriate events."

A worker at Mr. Misster, AJ Crews, told WFAA on Saturday that the event allowed people to express themselves.

"There were a lot less people drinking today so that would make it more kid friendly just because there were so many people here," Crews said. "Everyone just came from all walks of life, and you know, just enjoyed pride."