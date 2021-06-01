Gov. McMaster names interim head of SC Dept. of Health and Human Services

Thomas Clark Phillip has served as SCDHHS’ chief financial officer and deputy director for finance since joining the agency in October of 2019.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has named Thomas Clark Phillip, Jr. as the acting director of the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (SCDHHS).

Phillip has served as SCDHHS’ chief financial officer and deputy director for finance since joining the agency in October of 2019.

Citing Phillip's background in healthcare finance, McMaster said, "Mr. Phillip’s experience is uniquely suited to lead SCDHHS through its leadership transition."

Phillip, 70, is a resident of Richland County, and has worked over the past 35 years in the field of healthcare finance, most recently as chief financial officer at Vaya Health in North Carolina.

He will replace current SCDHHS Director Joshua Baker. After just three years on the job, Baker announced his resignation on Dec. 15 and will officially leave office on Monday, Jan. 11.