Tim Scott believes President Trump misspoke during debate about 'Proud Boys'

One of the most controversial moments in the debate happened when President Trump was asked if he would condemn white supremacists.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina U.S. Senator Tim Scott believes President Donald Trump misspoke in his comments about denouncing white supremacists during Tuesday's chaotic debate in Cleveland.

The debate was moderated by Fox News' Chris Wallace and featured frequent interruptions and insults. The performance from the candidates and the moderator have received low marks from commentators.

But one of the most controversial moments in the debate happened when President Trump was asked if he would condemn white supremacists and militia groups that have showed up at some protests.

“I'm willing to do anything. I want to see peace," Trump said. “What do you want to call them? Give me a name."

“Proud Boys,” Democrat Joe Biden chimed in.

“Proud Boys, stand back and stand by,” Trump said. “But I’ll tell you what, I’ll tell you what, somebody’s got to do something about Antifa and the left because this is not a right-wing problem.”

The Proud Boys have been labelled an extremist hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Senator Scott was asked Wednesday for this thoughts. "I think he misspoke in response to Chris Wallace's comment," he said. "He was asking Chris what he wanted to say. I think he misspoke. I think he should correct it. If he doesn't correct it, I guess he didn't misspeak."

Trump was asked hours later for clarification.

REPORTER: What did you mean last night when you said Proud Boys should stand back and stand by?

TRUMP: I don't know who the Proud Boys are. I mean, you'll have to give me a definition because I really don't know who they are. I can only say they have to stand down, let law enforcement do their work. Law enforcement will do the work more and more as people see how bad this radical, liberal, democrat movement is and how weak. The law enforcement's gonna come back stronger and stronger.

But again, I don't know who Proud Boys are but whoever they are, they have to stand down. Let law enforcement do their work.

REPORTER: Did you misspeak when you said stand by?

TRUMP: Just stand by. Look, law enforcement will do their work. They're gonna stand down, they have to stand down. Everybody. They have to stand--whatever group you're talking about. Let law enforcement do the work.