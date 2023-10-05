BLUFFTON, S.C. — On Friday, October 6, Tim Scott will be back in his home state for a campaign stop in Bluffton, South Carolina. The event will wrap a busy week on the trail following Tim's standout performance in the second GOP Presidential debate.



"I'm excited to be back home in the Lowcountry as enthusiasm for our campaign continues to surge," said Tim Scott. "I look forward to earning support across the Palmetto State so that together we can restore hope, create opportunities, and protect the America we love."



EVENT DETAILS:

Tim Scott To Host Meet and Greet In Bluffton, SC

WHEN: Friday, October 6, 2023, 12:00 PM ET

WHERE: Corner Perk Brunch Cafe, 1297 May River Road #101 Bluffton, SC 29910